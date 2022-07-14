Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland are your new AEW World Tag Team Champions following “Fyter Fest,” but the episode faltered a bit in the ratings for Wednesday. Wrestlenomics released their numbers for the 7/13 episode of “AEW Dynamite,” and the program received an average viewership of 942,000, a drop of 4% in comparison to last week. The key demographic took a bigger hit this week as it dropped 11% in the 18-49 audience. “Dynamite” retained 417,000 viewers on average, which is down 53,000 from last week. That resulted in the program seeing a 0.32 P18-49 rating for the week.

Looking at the rankings, the demographic still stayed positive, however. Last night’s “Dynamite” came in at #1 for cable originals and #7 for broadcast primetime, according to Showbuzz Daily.

A downside for “Dynamite” is the annual numbers. Last year, the 7/14/21 episode of “Dynamite” received an average audience of 1,025,000, which is 8% higher than this week’s episode. Demographically, last year’s “Dynamite” did an average audience of 518,000 in the 18-49 age range, which is about 19% more than Wednesday’s episode, which was the first night of 2022’s “Fyter Fest.” Neither episode had any sports to compete with, as we remain in the annual dead zone between the end of the NBA and NHL seasons and the start of the NFL season, followed by the World Series.

“Fyter Fest” did fight to give fans a reason to tune in yesterday, as it was Swerve In Our Glory captured the tag team titles by defeating both the Young Bucks and Team Taz in the main event. Elsewhere on the show, Wardlow scored his first successful TNT Title defense against Orange Cassidy, AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley defeated Konosuke Takeshita in an “Eliminator Match,” and Claudio Castagnoli beat Jake Hager. Meanwhile, he freshly heel-turned Luchasaurus, with Christian Cage by his side, was in action against Griff Garrison of the Varsity Blonds. But Lee and Strickland were the major highlights of the program, as the two received plenty of praise for getting their hands on the tag team gold.

