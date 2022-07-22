New developments could unfold on the eve of Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view during tonight’s episode of AEW “Rampage”.

Two legendary names from ROH’s history will clash when Jay Lethal faces Christopher Daniels. Lethal will be challenging Samoa Joe for the ROH World Television Championship at Death Before Dishonor. It will be Daniels’ first match on a televised AEW broadcast since he lost to Bryan Danielson on the March 2 episode of “Dynamite”.

We may learn about new matches for Death Before Dishonor during tonight’s “Rampage”. ROH owner Tony Khan stated during his media call on Thursday that not all of the matches for the card have been announced yet.

Former AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will be back in action for the first time in weeks. He will team with a longtime ally in Dark Order’s John Silver as they go up against The Butcher and The Blade. Page’s last match was the Royal Rampage three weeks ago.

Former AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker will also return to in-ring action alongside Jamie Hayter. The last time Baker and Hayter teamed up was on the June 1 episode of “Dynamite” when they lost to Ruby Soho and Toni Storm.

AEW is also promoting a rap battle tonight between The Acclaimed’s Max Caster and Gunn Club’s Austin Gunn. The partnership between the two teams recently fractured, with Billy siding with his sons Austin and Colten against Caster and his tag team partner Anthony Bowens.

The following lineup is announced for tonight’s “Rampage”:

Jay Lethal vs. Christopher Daniels

Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin

“Hangman” Adam Page & John Silver vs. The Butcher & The Blade

Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter in action

Rap Battle: Austin Gunn vs. Max Caster

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s “Rampage” and be sure to join us for live coverage at 10 PM ET.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]