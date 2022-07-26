Remember when Aalyah Mysterio and Buddy Matthews (FKA Buddy Murphy) were briefly a couple on WWE TV?

Rhea Ripley, the current real-life girlfriend of Matthews, sure does.

On the 7/25 “WWE Raw” episode, Ripley crashed a backstage celebration held in honor of Rey Mysterio’s 20-year WWE anniversary. Ripley’s emergence prompted Aalyah to charge toward The Nightmare, leading to a brief confrontation between the two ladies. Ripley would then shove Aalyah, allowing Finn Balor and Damian Priest to blindside the Mysterios and carry out a vicious backstage attack.

Aliyah vs Rhea Ripley for the love of Buddy🤣 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/JaVWbaW7iB — Meli (@AnaMelissaJ15) July 26, 2022

Fans were understandably buzzing about the segment, with many speculating that it was a reference to the past kayfabe relationship between Aalyah and Matthews.

Matthews himself reacted to the segment via Twitter, making a suggestion on how the two ladies can fight for him.

I’ll let them fight for my custody in a ladder match! — Buddy Matthews (@SNM_Buddy) July 26, 2022

Ripley is evidently prepared to fight for her man.

Rhea Ripley was also wearing the late Eddie Guerrero’s popular “I’m your Papi” shirt while crashing the Mysterios’ party. This was obviously a reference to the Guerrero vs. Mysterio storyline leading to the 2005 SummerSlam. As per the storyline, Guerrero revealed himself to be Dominik’s biological father and Rey had to fight off his long-time friend in a battle for custody of his child.

As reported earlier, following Judgment Day’s brutal attack on the Mysterios, WWE announced a No DQ Match between the two teams for this Saturday’s SummerSlam premium live event.

