AEW star Santana reportedly underwent reconstructive knee surgery recently.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Proud & Powerful member is expected to miss at least eight months of action.

Fightful Select had previously confirmed that Santana suffered an ACL-related injury on the 6/29 “AEW Dynamite” where his team defeated the Jericho Appreciation Society in a “Blood & Guts” match. However, there was no confirmation on the status of his surgery. Santana reportedly attended an event in Puerto Rico last weekend to relinquish a championship from a home promotion. He was seen walking on crutches at the indie wrestling event.

Santana’s recovery timeframe of eight months was previously suggested by Chris Jericho as well. Appearing on “True Gordie Podcast” earlier this month, Jericho discussed the injury suffered by his former Inner Circle stablemate.

“He f–ked up his knee from doing a simple Rock Bottom [at Blood & Guts],” Jericho said. “That’s not on top of a cage, that’s not falling off a cage, that’s not getting hit with a barbed wire bat, or whatever. It’s doing a wrestling move, and he’s out eight months.”

Fans who watched the “Blood & Guts” match immediately feared for Santana as his knee appeared to land awkwardly after he hit an Uranage throw on Daniel Garcia. He would remain grounded for the rest of the match before being helped to the back.

The veteran wrestler was also in the news for an unrelated matter recently as Konnan confirmed reports of a rift between Santana and Ortiz. In the aftermath of Konnan’s comments, Santana sent out the following tweet:

I’ll speak soon. — Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) July 17, 2022

Before signing with AEW in 2019, Pride & Powerful was part of the LAX stable with Konnan in Impact Wrestling.

