Another WWE star that was originally advertised for tonight’s “Smackdown” is reportedly not at the show.

PWInsider is reporting that Max Dupri has not been seen backstage at the show. This follows the announcement late this afternoon that Vince McMahon is retiring and will be stepping down from all of his duties, both corporate and creative, moving forward.

Brock Lesnar also reportedly walked out of the show earlier today after hearing the news of McMahon’s retirement. Talent and corporate staff apparently did not expect the news and many are reportedly upset because they felt blindsided.

WWE announced last week that Max Dupri’s kayfabe sister, Maxxine Dupri, will debut on tonight’s show. Reports are circulating that “NXT UK” star Jinny will be repackaged as the newest addition to the agency. Maximum Male Models will also be unveiling its new 2022 Beachwear Collection. Those plans are reportedly still set to move forward as the company continues to introduce more characters as part of the stable.

Dupri introduced his first two clients three weeks ago. The former Mace and Manson were repackaged as ma.çé and mån.sôör as the agency unveiled its 2022 Tennis Collection. Dupri discussed his new signee’s fantastic features and attributes. WWE then created a website where fans could submit their applications to be “part of the agency” as Dupri features some of the applicants on social media while trolling them.

“Smackdown” will emanate from Boston. Wrestling INC’s official live coverage will begin at 8 PM ET. Here is the current card for “Smackdown”:

* “SmackDown” Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey will come face to face

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Maxxine Dupri set to debut

