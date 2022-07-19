After some concern surrounding Rey Fenix after he appeared to be hurt during “AEW Rampage” last week, Dave Meltzer has confirmed that the Death Triangle star seems okay in the latest “Wrestling Observer Radio.”

Last Friday’s show was one that had been taped after “AEW Dynamite” on Wednesday and saw the Lucha Brothers compete against Private Party in the main event. Unfortunately, Fenix could be visibly seen limping toward the end of the match, and that was due to him rolling his ankle following an atomic drop.

The masked wrestlers did pick up the victory against Marq Quen and Isiah Kennedy, and he then wrestled live at the AAA/Promociones EMW A Benefico De Los Hijos De Policias Caidos event in Tijuana. He competed against Flamita, Willie Mack, and Jack Cartwheel in a fatal four-way match, with the AEW star getting the victory.

That is a good sign that his injury is not something too serious, which is a positive for AEW considering how many top names are currently on the shelf on the roster right now. From Kenny Omega’s lengthy issues to CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole all being out of action amongst others, the roster has been stretched as of late.

Fenix is not currently scheduled to compete on “AEW Dynamite” or “AEW Rampage” this week, although that could change as more matches and segments are announced. But, he will be involved in the upcoming show at ‘Starrcast V’ on the card that will feature Ric Flair’s final wrestling bout.

While the Nature Boy will be headlining the show by teaming up with Andrade El Idolo to face Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, the undercard features a stacked lineup of bouts featuring talents from a variety of promotions. Fenix will be in a fatal four-way against Bandido, Taurus, and Laredo Kid.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]