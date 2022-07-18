Ric Flair is reportedly hurt right now, and is dealing with a foot injury according to Dave Meltzer on the latest “Wrestling Observer Radio.”

The Nature Boy is just weeks away from competing in his final ever wrestling match at Starrcast V on July 31st, and his mystery opponent is set to be revealed later on today. While he is currently hurt, Flair is expected to still be able to compete in the match and put on the encounter that will be headlining the show.

From the moment it was announced that the 73-year-old would be returning to compete for the first time since 2011 when he competed against Sting for TNA there has been a concern. That was primarily over Flair’s general health, with the former WWE Superstar having a pacemaker fitted, but during the press conference for the show, he claimed he is able to work around his issues, admitting that his inner-ear and blood thinner medication concerns alongside his pacemaker.

“There are two things that could go wrong,” Flair said. “My heart’s pacemaker can come unplugged, but I can plug it back in.” When it comes to the issue surrounding his blood thinners, he simply stated he “just won’t take one that day.”

Flair has shared plenty of footage of himself training and getting into shape as he has been actively training inside the ring with AEW’s Jay Lethal. It is unclear whether it was during the training sessions that the Nature Boy picked up his injury, but the videos have shown him even taking a bump from the top turnbuckle.

Flair’s final match is not the only thing on the card on that night though, as The Briscoes will be in action against The Von Erichs, while Josh Alexander is set to compete against Jacob Fatu, amongst many other bouts. The two-time WWE Hall Of Famer is going to be busy throughout that weekend, as there will be a panel show featuring the Four Horsemen, and the “Roast of Ric Flair” that will celebrate the career of the HOF’er while allowing wrestlers and celebrities to poke fun at his career.

