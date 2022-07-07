It may seem like a foregone conclusion, but it is reportedly now official. New “SmackDown” Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is moving from “Raw” to the home show of the title she’s now carrying.

PWInsider reports Morgan has internally been shifted to the “SmackDown” roster. WWE had already been promoting that Morgan will appear on Friday’s episode.

It’s been a whirlwind week for Morgan, who enjoyed the biggest night of her career during last Saturday’s Money in the Bank event. Morgan opened the show by winning the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, and less than two hours later, she cashed in her contract for a championship match after “SmackDown” Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey had successfully retained the title against Natalya.

The impromptu title match between Rousey and Morgan lasted less than a minute. Rousey caught a kick by Morgan and put her in an ankle lock right after the bell rang;, but Morgan managed to escape by kicking Rousey’s knee. She then rolled up Rousey for the pin. After some hesitation, Rousey handed Morgan the title, embraced her, and raised Morgan’s hand after the match. It’s the first championship win of Morgan’s career.

Morgan’s first title defense since winning the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship is being promoted for a non-televised WWE house show on Saturday night at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Quebec, Canada — Morgan is set to defend the gold in a three-way match against Rousey and Natalya. A title rematch between Morgan and Rousey is reportedly in the works for SummerSlam.

Morgan appeared one last time on this past Monday’s “Raw,” where she was confronted by Carmella and Natalya. That led to a tag team match in which Morgan and “Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defeated the two heels.

Morgan first entered the world of professional wrestling when she signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2014. After spending some time in “NXT,” where she was not heavily featured, Morgan made her WWE main roster debut as one-third of the Riott Squad in November 2017. She had been part of the “Raw” roster since last October when she was drafted to the brand after spending nearly a year on “SmackDown.”

After @YaOnlyLivvOnce's dramatic cash-in on @RondaRousey, how will the Baddest Woman on the Planet respond? 📺 #SmackDown, Friday 8e/7c on FOX pic.twitter.com/h9LaLqItJG — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 6, 2022

UPDATED CARD: Newly crowned @WWE SmackDown Women's Champion @YaOnlyLivvOnce will take part in a Triple Threat Match against @RondaRousey and @NatbyNature! Saturday Night's Main Event takes place on on Aug. 20 at @CdnTireCtr. DON'T MISS OUT: https://t.co/NQpuvETQvz pic.twitter.com/fRRiyX6Phh — Canadian Tire Centre (@CdnTireCtr) July 6, 2022

