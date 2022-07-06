WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was recently involved in a scary fan incident when someone ran up to her car while she was stopped at a red light, hoping for a picture, which understandably overstepped her boundaries.

In an exclusive Wrestling Inc. interview with Nick Hausman, the EST of WWE made it clear how she feels about her fans, stating that she always tries “to stay behind and sign as many autographs and take as many pictures as possible.” But there is certainly a time and place for those types of interactions to take place, and when someone is behind the wheel driving, it is certainly not one of those times.

“I mean, I love my fans. I love all the love and all the support that they give me … But when we are outside of the WWE wrestling space, or at night time especially, I know it might seem like it’s fun, all in the name of fun, but there’s boundaries,” she said. “And I want you guys to be safe, and I want to be safe at the same time too.”

Belair was not alone when this particular incident took place, with The Street Profits also being alongside her. But that is not always the case, which is why it is a priority for fans to respect the boundaries of not only Belair but all professional wrestlers.

“So sometimes I am traveling alone, sometimes I am with my husband, sometimes I am with my kids,” she said. “We just have to have boundaries to keep everyone safe.”

Belair was in action at WWE’s Money In The Bank this weekend where she continued her “WWE Raw” Women’s Championship reign by defeating Carmella in singles action. But her challenger, ‘Mella, got the last laugh by jumping Belair after the match was over, leaving her laying in the ring.

