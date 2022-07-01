Last week, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T caused an uproar in the pro wrestling community by critiquing Adam Cole’s body appearance and suggesting that his size was contributing to recent injuries. In spite of the comments, the five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion gave his take on Cole’s injury that happened this past weekend during the four-way match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door.

“People were definitely into [the match],” Booker T said on the Hall of Fame podcast. “And when that happened – but, you know, that’s wrestling right there. I don’t want people to think it’s anything other than that – wrestling. You get your bell rung, no matter what. I’ve been in that position before where my bell has gotten rung where I think I’m okay, but my legs tell me, ‘No, you’re not okay.’ … That’s wrestling right there. I don’t call it reckless or anything like that, it’s just part of what we do.”

The crowded clash at the first-ever interpromotional event involving AEW and NJPW saw Jay White retain the IWGP Heavyweight Championship after it ended early due to a concussion suffered by Cole. The bout also included “Hangman” Adam Page and Kazuchika Okada, the latter of which was appearing in the first four-way match of his career.

To avoid any further misunderstandings surrounding his comments last week, Booker T further addressed Cole’s injury and stated why he believes it occurred. “I really don’t think that [his body size was] why he got injured,” he said. “I think the wrestling today, guys go out there and do it a little bit differently than we did from that perspective … It’s just timing, bad timing, especially when everything’s been said on the internet.”

Cole was reportedly “banged up” heading into the Forbidden Door pay-per-view and has been a battling “a series of injuries,” but All Elite Wrestling has yet to give any official word on this latest setback. AEW Owner Tony Khan is currently working with an injury-laden roster as AEW World Champion CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, The Bunny, Red Velvet, Jungle Boy, and several others are ruled out of action.

