WWE’s Money In The Bank saw two stars of the future capture the briefcases in Liv Morgan and Theory, and that is something Booker T was happy to see, as he believes it is all about “giving people credibility to be able to go out there and win.”

During his latest “Hall Of Fame” radio show, the WWE panelist weighed in on Morgan being pushed immediately as she cashed in her briefcase to defeat Ronda Rousey in order to win the WWE “SmackDown” Women’s Championship on the same night, with Booker stating people like her are “the future of the women’s division.”

“I’ve been saying it for a while as far as making guys … you’ve got to be able to pull the trigger on a lot of these young guys that’s coming up … Right now, Liv Morgan, she’s still got years left in the business. You can’t wait till it’s all over with for Liv Morgan to say, ‘Hey, let’s do something with her,’ you’ve got to do it now,” he said.

Morgan is not the only wrestler that the two-time WWE Hall Of Famer believes has a big future, as he also hopes to see the company use a former WWE ‘NXT” Superstar more now that she’s a part of WWE “SmackDown.”

“That’s why I was talking about Raquel Rodriguez, you’ve got to do something now with talent like that in order to make them,” he said. “You know, we’ve talked about Cesaro being around and not being made — because after you’re made you can do a whole lot because you’re made.”

During Cesaro’s time on the WWE roster, he only captured one singles championship in theUnited States Title, proving Booker’s point that the company never quite invested in him during his lengthy run.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit “Hall Of Fame” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

