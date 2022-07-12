Saraya Jade-Bevis spent many years under the WWE umbrella under the name Paige, originally debuting for the company in 2012 as part of FCW before FCW relaunched into what is known today as “NXT.” Jade-Bevis’ WWE contract has expired and she is not renewing it, therefore, she is a free agent and is able to go anywhere at the moment.

While on the “Hall of Fame podcast”, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on Jade-Bevis saying goodbye to Paige, her WWE character.

“Saraya said goodbye to, I guess, the character Paige and the thing is, she had a hell of a run as Paige,” Booker said. “I thought that gimmick was over, you know, being out there right now, she’s going to be able to still do her thing. And perhaps, you know, I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw Paige back in the WWE. I wouldn’t be surprised if circumstances work out properly for her, especially getting back out there and getting in the ring.”

Jade-Bevis had much success in WWE as she became one of the youngest Women’s Champions in the history of WWE shortly into her run, winning the NXT Women’s Championship on the June 20th, 2013 edition of “NXT” by defeating Emma, now known as Tenille Dashwood in Impact Wrestling. Jade-Bevis would go on to defend the title three more times successfully over her 308-day reign before relinquishing the title due to being on the main roster.

The former Paige did hold the NXT Women’s Championship and the Divas Championship at the same time for a total of 17 days, winning the Divas Championship on “Monday Night Raw” on April 7th, 2014, the night after WrestleMania 30. Jade-Bevis defeated AJ Lee in her debut to win the championship, a title she held before losing it 84 days later back to Lee on “Monday Night Raw” on June 30th, 2014. Jade-Bevis would win the title again by defeating Lee at SummerSlam 2014, holding the title for 35 days before dropping it to Nikki Bella in a triple threat match at Night of Champions 2014 that also involved Lee.

Dealing with injuries, Jade-Bevis would not wrestle from June 2016 until December 2017, making her return a couple of weeks prior to this with a group known as Absolution which included former “Tough Enough” stars Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. This run would not have a long shelf life as Jade-Bevis would wrestle seven matches before dealing with injury again, last wrestling at a house show on December 27th, 2017.

Jade-Bevis has made on-screen appearances since her final match for the company, as she was a manager for Asuka and Kairi Sane, known as the Kabuki Warriors, and appeared on WWE’s ‘Backstage’ on FS1.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit “Hall of Fame” podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

