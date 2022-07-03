Booker T has been known to give his unfiltered thoughts on AEW and recently made comments about one of their top stars’ bodies in Adam Cole.

While on “The Hall of Fame Podcast”, six-time World Champion and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed older AEW roster members and their positioning in the company.

“You see the older guys just coming over to AEW, they’re the ones that’s getting the titles, they’re the ones that’s getting the push, you know what I mean?” Booker said. “Just like a Darby Allin, you know, where has his position been since the older guys came in?”

Darby Allin became the third man to hold the TNT Championship, defeating Cody Rhodes at Full Gear 2020 for the title. Allin held the title for 186 days before losing it to Miro on the May 12th, 2021 edition of “AEW: Dynamite.” Allin successfully defended the title eight times against opponents such as Jungle Boy and current TNT Champion Scorpio Sky.

Since losing the title, Allin has wrestled on every Pay-Per-View, most recently losing to Kyle O’Reilly on Double or Nothing 2022. On that same Pay-Per-View, in the main event, CM Punk, an older wrestler who was brought into the company last August, won the AEW World Title by defeating AEW original ‘Hangman’ Adam Page.

Booker did not believe that Allin is the only young wrestler in AEW being pushed to the side for older talent, as he commented on another situation.

“It’s the reason why we haven’t seen MJF for a while,” Booker said. “It’s the reason why no one has said his name, okay? It’s the reason — Okay, and it’s not because this is a work. That’s not it, okay? It’s because somebody’s upset that older guys are coming in and getting pushed over the younger guys. Is it a work? We’ll find out in the long run.”

MJF has not been seen on AEW television since he cut a pipebomb promo on the June 1st, 2022 edition of “AEW: Dynamite” where, by the end of the speech, he was begging Tony Khan to fire him. This came just three days after his match with Wardlow at Double or Nothing where Wardlow defeated the self-proclaimed ‘Salt of the Earth’ in around 7 minutes following 10 powerbombs Wardlow calls “The Powerbomb Symphony”.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit “The Hall of Fame” Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

