Bray Wyatt isn’t one to shy away from being cryptic, and his latest activity on social media will have fans once again speculating on the star’s next move. Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, recently updated his Twitter bio to include a quote from his former boss, Vince McMahon. The quote simply states, “Begin again, kid. It’s what you do.”

Windham Rotunda (fka Bray Wyatt) has changed his Twitter bio to include a Vince McMahon quote. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/jjBFWXE3Um — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) July 21, 2022

Wyatt accompanied that quote with another tweet this morning that featured the Bible verse from Isaiah 22:22: “I will place on his shoulder the key to the house of David; what he opens no one can shut, and what he shuts no one can open.” The tweet also included an image of a painting by French artist Gustav Dore, which depicts Bertran de Born in Dante’s “Divine Comedy” carrying his own severed head like a lantern.

“I will place on his shoulder the key to the house of David; what he opens no one can shut, and what he shuts no one can open.” pic.twitter.com/IaNMpv9B70 — WYATT 6 (@Windham6) July 21, 2022

What’s even more interesting is that de Born, a French soldier, allegedly started the rebellion between Henry III and his father, King Henry II. This reference also echoes the Old Testament story of Ahitophel, an adviser to King David who betrayed his sovereign to and joined the rebellion of David’s son, Absalom. If you put Vince McMahon in the position of either King Henry II or King David, the cryptic messages that Wyatt is sending can provide plenty of intriguing speculation.

Wyatt was suddenly released by WWE on July 31, 2021 and has remained out of the ring since then. He recently changed his Twitter handle to “Windham 6” and filed for trademark “Wyatt 6” for “entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.” Wyatt has been a name that’s trending on Twitter following the recent vignettes that WWE has been airing on their program, but those videos are almost certainly in reference to Edge, who is expected to make his return to WWE programming soon.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]