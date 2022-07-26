Like Freddie Mercury, Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, wants it all, and she wants it now. The former AEW Women’s World Champion has been vocal recently about wanting a singles match with former WWE star Paige and a mixed tag team match against AEW World Champion CM Punk and his wife, retired wrestler AJ Lee, with longtime boyfriend Adam Cole serving as Baker’s partner. And if that isn’t enough, she wouldn’t mind a singles bout with Lee, either.

“I think you’d have to ask her that, not me,” Baker said when asked about a potential match with Lee in an interview with Sportskeeda. “I would love to see AJ in the ring again. She did so much for women’s wrestling, and I think there’s so much more that she can do. And even if she doesn’t know that or she’s unaware of it, there’s still so many girls that look up to her, myself included. But now, I see myself on an even playing field with her. I feel like I could be better than AJ. So let’s get in the ring and see.”

While Baker reiterated she would love to have the match with Lee, she isn’t going to put pressure on the former WWE Divas Champion into making a comeback.

“I would love for her to come out of retirement,” Baker said. “I would love for her to be in an AEW ring. I would love to have possibly a mixed tag match with her significant other and my significant other, if the planets aligned. I’m a huge fan of her and would love to see her in the ring one day, but if that’s not in the cards and she doesn’t want to, I’m not about forcing people to do what they want to do either. If she’s at peace and happy with her career, I’m happy for her as well. But I think she can do more.”

