If there’s one thing Dr. Britt Baker DMD likes, it’s the idea of big matches. In the past, the former AEW Women’s World Champion has expressed her desire to wrestle top stars like disgruntled (and possibly released) WWE star Sasha Banks and even recently released free agent Saraya, fka Paige. And then there’s the possibility of mixed tag matches with Baker’s long-time significant other, fellow AEW star Adam Cole.

While speaking with TV Insider at San Diego Comic-Con alongside Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, and AEW World Champion CM Punk, Baker revealed one of those dream mixed tag matches, which happened to feature one of the people she was sitting with.

“I would like to have a mixed tag match with myself and Adam Cole, who is my boyfriend, with possibly CM Punk and his beautiful wife,” Baker said, referring to former three-time WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee.

The idea drew out some banter between Punk and Baker, with Punk jokingly asking when Baker and Cole were getting married, as he and Lee “don’t trifle with boyfriend/girlfriend duos.”

“We’re working on it. We’re busy,” Baker said. “I’m a wrestler and a dentist. But wife soon, someday. Not today.”

Marriage vows aside, a potential Baker/Cole vs. Punk/AJ Lee match will have to wait, regardless, as Punk continues to recover from an injured foot. The AEW World Champion was seen with a walking boot throughout SDCC, and while he and AEW owner Tony Khan both said he was healing, there is no timetable as it stands for his return to the ring.

Baker, meanwhile, will at least be able to keep busy. She and partner Jamie Hayter were successful in tag team action this past Friday on “AEW Rampage,” and the duo is expected to be closely watching Thunder Rosa Wednesday night on “AEW Dynamite,” when Rosa defends the AEW Women’s World Championship against Miyu Yamashita.

