During tonight’s episode of “SmackDown,” it was revealed that Brock Lesnar will be at the July 11th episode of “WWE Raw.” This will be Lesnar’s first WWE appearance since the June 17th episode of WWE SmackDown.

Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam in a Last Standing Match.

It was also announced tonight that Bobby Lashley will have an open challenge for the WWE United States Championship. Lashley won the United States Title after defeating Theory at Money In The Bank.

Below is the updated lineup for the July 11th episode of “WWE Raw:”

* Brock Lesnar set to appear

* Bobby Lashley’s Open Challenge for the United States Title

* Theory vs. Riddle

