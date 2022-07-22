Chris Jericho revealed via Twitter that he has a broken nose due to the Barbed Wire Everywhere match with Eddie Kingston on the July 20 edition of AEW “Dynamite”. As seen in a video included with the post, Jericho’s broken nose looks to occur when he went for a Codebreaker while Eddie Kingston was holding a steel chair wrapped in barbed wire. The leg of the chair would collide with the bridge of “The Painmaker’s” nose, leading Jericho to take a moment and check on the injury.

The former AEW World Champion tweeted, “Just left the doctor’s office. It’s official….that SAVAGE @MadKing1981 broke my nose last night. #barbwireeverywhere @AEW”

Jericho won the match against Kingston after he hit him with the Judas Effect with his arm wrapped in barbed wire.

Before the match, the Jericho Appreciation Society members Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker were suspended in a shark cage as part of a cross-promotion with Warner Bros. Discovery’s “Shark Week”. They were eventually released with the help of Tay Conti and Anna Jay, who turned heel. However, due to a bit of a malfunction with the key, a couple of JAS members slid through the cage to jump into the match quicker.

While The Painmaker won the match, the show ended with Kingston launching Jericho into a barbed wire spider. As noted, after the show went off the air, Jericho was rescued from the contraption by Jericho Appreciation Society members and stretchered to the back.

Jericho and Kingston’s feud started back late last year. Since then, they have faced each other multiple times, including the Blood & Guts match on the June 29 edition of “Dynamite” between the JAS and Blackpool Combat Club alongside Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, & Santana. The match ended with Claudio Castagnoli tapping out Matt Menard.

Full results to the July 20 edition of AEW “Dynamite” are available here. The show was the second week of their annual “Fyter Fest” editions of the show.

