The Miz has had Ciampa protecting him in recent months on “Monday Night Raw.” Ciampa may not have a match at SummerSlam, but that doesn’t mean he won’t see some involvement in the WWE’s second biggest annual show.

In an interview with “Ringside Collectibles,” former NXT Champion Ciampa teased something unique about what fans will see once SummerSlam arrives.

“At SummerSlam, the stuff that we have being made as far as gear [is] way different for me, definitely in The Miz’s realm,” Ciampa said. “I’m so excited. I saw a couple of photos and glimpses of what it’s going to look like. It’s freaking unreal.”

In WWE, Ciampa has always been one not to wear bright colors and mostly sticks to darker, neutral colors on his trunks or pant design. Over his 15+ years in WWE, Miz has been known to wear multiple colors and accessories with his attires, so one can only imagine what the pair will wear during their entrance.

At SummerSlam, Miz will take on Logan Paul — who has recently signed an official WWE contract to be an active competitor — in a match that is months in the making after Miz hit Paul with the Skull Crushing Finale at WrestleMania 38 following their win over Rey and Dominik Mysterio in Paul’s in-ring debut.

The previous year at WrestleMania 37, Paul also appeared, only this time, he was at Sami Zayn’s side through another chapter of his long-lasting feud with Kevin Owens. Owens would win the match, and following the encounter, Paul would take a Stunner from Owens.

On the July 25th edition of “Monday Night Raw,” Paul hosted a show called Impaulsive TV, which led to a brawl between him and Miz before Ciampa came to Miz’s aid, as he has done multiple times. This again allowed The Miz to hit Paul with a Skull Crushing Finale as they head into their SummerSlam match on July 30th from the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennesse.

