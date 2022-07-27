Many were surprised when Mike Chioda was released from WWE in April of 2020, a time when multiple wrestlers, backstage personnel, and overall staff had to fear losing their jobs due to the mass cuts brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While on “Busted Open,” former WWE referee Mike Chioda revealed Cody Rhodes wanted him to come and help train referees in AEW.

“Cody was trying to get me in it at one point a couple of years [ago], and they brought me down two or three times,” Chioda said. “Cody was really high on bringing me in to train referees and do some matches … I said, ‘Hey, I can do TVs and pay-per-views, I don’t want to do part-time,’ and they called me back for the Owen match, and the tournament and stuff like that. I appreciate it very much, and they’re still thinking about me.”

Another name officially released from WWE in November 2020 after being furloughed in April 2020, the same time Chioda was let go from the company, was former WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel, who was with the company for over 30 years. Later, Chioda shared a conversation he and Chimel had during Double or Nothing weekend.

“Tony Chimel is down there too,” Chioda said. “We were in Vegas the night before [Double or Nothing], and Chimel is like sitting there going, ‘Jesus, I never thought I’d be running the indies at this day and age of my career.’ I said, ‘Yeah, f*cking me too, Chimel … He’s still a little butt hurt, I think, just that they didn’t let him go out on our own terms.”

Since being released in 2020, Chioda has made sporadic appearances for AEW. He most recently refereed for AEW at Double or Nothing when Adam Cole took on Samoa Joe in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament finals, a match that Cole would win to become the champion of the tournament. Before this match, Chioda last refereed in AEW when then TNT Champion Cody Rhodes took on Scorpio Sky in a match won by Rhodes.

Rhodes has since left AEW and returned to where he first made his name – WWE. Rhodes has remained undefeated since returning to WWE in April, boasting an 8-0 record with three victories on PLEs against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Rhodes is dealing with a torn pectoral muscle and has been sidelined from competing for months. WWE issues an update on Rhodes and stated that he “will face a long recovery and unable to compete for nine months.”

