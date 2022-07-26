Tonight’s episode of “Raw” feels like the night of big tag team matches, as several have occurred or are scheduled to occur later on the show. A singles match between Theory and Drew McIntyre ultimately shifted into a tag team match that saw different promotions”Raw” and “SmackDown” collide when Theory teamed up with Sheamus to take on Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. As he has for several weeks now, Dolph Ziggler would appear at ringside and cause a distraction for Theory — this time, long enough for Lashley to secure the Hurt Lock for the submission win.

After the match was over and “Raw” returned from break, Ziggler was interviewed in the backstage area. He would explain that he’s recently been targeting Theory because he’s seen many people come and go in WWE, and he felt Theory needed to be taught a lesson. He praised his in-ring abilities and looks, saying he was almost as handsome as Ziggler. This would lead to AJ Styles interrupting the interview, followed by The Alpha Academy doing the same. After Ziggler/Styles and Otis/Chad Gable had an exchange, The Alpha Academy challenged them to — you guessed it — another tag team match!

Theory has been one of the most prominently featured stars in the company as of late, often appearing in multiple segments and matches on both “Raw” and “SmackDown.” He continues to tease that he will be cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam this Saturday on whoever is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, whether it’s Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns. First, he’ll have a match against Bobby Lashley for the United States Title earlier in the night.

The main event for tonight will see Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Riddle & The Street Profits in a six-man tag team match. We will likely see Seth Rollins make an appearance before the night’s end, as he has been locked in a heated feud with Riddle in recent weeks.

