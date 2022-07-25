WWE enters a new era on tonight’s “Raw”. It will be the first WWE broadcast with Paul “Triple H” Levesque officially in charge of the company’s creative direction.

The company announced Monday morning that Levesque “will assume all responsibilities related to WWE’s creative”. This follows Vince McMahon’s resignation/retirement as the company’s CEO, Chairman, and Head of Creative amid an ongoing company investigation into hush money allegations.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set for in-ring action on tonight’s “Raw”. He will team with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos against Riddle and The Street Profits. The Profits will challenge The Usos for their tag team titles at SummerSlam on Saturday night, with Jeff Jarrett as the special guest referee.

Reigns is preparing to defend his championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. Lesnar appeared on this past Friday’s “SmackDown” but is not being promoted for tonight’s “Raw”.

WWE will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Rey Mysterio’s debut in the company tonight. Rey will be in tag team action alongside his son Dominik against The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest and Finn Balor. The Judgment Day had been pushing for Dominik to join their ranks until he finally relented to try to stop their attack on his father on last Monday’s “Raw”. Priest and Balor responded by telling Dominik “that’s not how it works” and laid him out as well.

Plus, Logan Paul will be back on “Raw” to host his own talk show segment: “Impaulsive TV”. Paul is set to face The Miz at SummerSlam.

As of early Monday morning, the following line-up is being promoted for tonight’s “Raw”:

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Riddle & The Street Profits

The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day

Rey Mysterio celebrates 20th anniversary of WWE debut

Logan Paul hosts “Impaulsive TV”

Stay with Wrestling Inc. for more on tonight’s “Raw” and join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]