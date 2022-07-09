The wrestling world has been buzzing about the recent news that Logan Paul has officially signed with WWE, but in a Wrestling Inc. exclusive interview with Nick Hausman, Drew McIntyre made it clear if he gets the chance he is “going to beat him up.”

Paul put pen to paper with WWE last week, with his deal reportedly being a multi-year one that will see him compete multiple times per year, and he is seemingly set for a match against The Miz at WWE SummerSlam. McIntyre admitted he’s never sure of things he sees on the internet, but he “figured it was true,” after seeing Triple H and Stephanie McMahon with the social media influencer.

“I don’t know what kind of contract it is, if he’s full-time, if he’s signed for a series of matches but he did impress me at WrestleMania,” McIntyre said. “He’s obviously an incredible athlete, and he’s obviously a fan of our product, you don’t just come in and do as good a job as he did without knowing our job well enough.

“He’s such an entertainer, he gets it, he’s genuinely a bad guy,” McIntyre said. “He’s one of the most hated people on planet Earth, I assume that’s just him, if it’s not, kudos to him that’s what sells tickets, people want to see guys like him get beat up.”

While McIntyre might want to tangle with Paul at some point, it appears that The Miz will be the first WWE Superstar to get a shot at beating him up after signing a contract. The A-Lister initially teamed with Paul at WWE WrestleMania 38 as they defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio, but after the bout the former WWE Champion dropped the celebrity with a Skull Crushing Finale.

While Miz originally claimed the two of them were going to push to become Tag Team Champions, Paul has made it clear that he is coming for Miz and is seemingly out for revenge.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Wrestling Inc Daily with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts