Ring of Honor presented Death Before Dishonor on July 23 — the promotion’s second pay-per-view under Tony Khan’s leadership — and now the early estimated buy rate details have been disclosed.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, early estimates suggest pay-per-view numbers were way up from the Supercard of Honor XV event broadcast on April 1 during WWE’s WrestleMania weekend. It is said that Death Before Dishonor received 36,000 buys, which saw 27,000 purchases digitally and 9,100 buys through traditional pay-per-view means. In comparison, Supercard of Honor XV did 15,500 buys digitally and 3,700 buys via television, showing a significant increase in the number of fans who bought and watched this month’s event. Of course, Death Before Dishonor was heavily promoted and built up on AEW programming and faced no major wrestling competition on the night that it aired.

The number of fans who bought the pay-per-view digitally were up nearly double from the last ROH show, with cable purchases up 132% and satellite buys up 178%. Interestingly, Death Before Dishonor drew far more purchases among regular AEW pay-per-view buyers than its predecessor. The Observer revealed that, of fans who bought Supercard of Honor XV, 38.5% had purchased the prior AEW pay-per-view, Revolution, which overall received 170,000 buys. For Death Before Dishonor, 67.4% of pay-per-view buyers had purchased Forbidden Door (last month’s event co-presented by AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling) and 68.2% had purchased Double or Nothing in May.

Also notable is the fact, that, while Supercard of Honor XV aired on Honor Club (ROH’s currently inactive sign-up membership club that is set to return this fall), Death Before Dishonor was broadcast via Bleacher Report and through traditional pay-per-view under Khan’s regime. There are currently no updates on purchases made through other means, such as FITE, which aired Death Before Dishonor outside of North America.

Death Before Dishonor was headlined by FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) defeating the Briscoes (Mark and Jay Briscoe) to retain their ROH World Tag Team Championship in a two-out-of-three-falls match.

