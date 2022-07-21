WWE Hall of Famer Edge is reportedly set to bring back his Rated-R Superstar gimmick.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wednesday’s Wrestling Observer Live podcast, WWE has already prepared Rated-R Superstar merchandise for Edge’s return.

Although the Rated-R gimmick has been histrocially portrayed as a heel, Alvarez noted it’s unknown if Edge will buck the trend in his comeback. Conventional pro wrestling wisdom would suggest that the veteran wrestler returns as a babyface, seeing as he was betrayed by Judgment Day on the June 6 “WWE Raw” episode. Edge has been off WWE TV since Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley kicked him out of the faction last month.

For weeks, WWE has been teasing the return of Edge through a series of cryptic vignettes containing references to the likes of John Cena, Randy Orton, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, The Dudleys and The Hardy Boyz, among others. Although there was speculation that the vignettes were building up to Bray Wyatt’s WWE comeback, Fightful Select confirmed that they are meant to represent Edge.

As noted earlier, Edge is expected to return during the Rey Mysterio 20-year anniversary edition of “Raw” on July 25. The special episode of the red brand will emanate from Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York. The show is also teasing the possibility of Dominik Mysterio betraying his father to align himself with Judgment Day. The Mysterios vs. Balor & Priest will headline the show at the Garden.

Upon his return, Edge could potentially set up a singles bout against Balor for the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event. He has been away from the ring since the June 5 Hell in a Cell event where Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Edge & Rhea Ripley) defeated AJ Styles, Balor & Liv Morgan in a Six-Person Match.

