Eric Bischoff knows how the WWE creative process worked with Vince McMahon, with McMahon retiring from WWE amidst a storm of controversy on Friday, that process is going to change with a new person like Paul Levesque, fka Triple H, in charge. But will it change for the better?

“I’ve said this before, I don’t think Triple H is the guy who’s gonna mastermind the new creative strategy,” Bischoff said on the latest episode of “Strictly Business.” “That’s not him. He’s not the big idea guy, in my opinion.”

That having been said, Bischoff admitted that he doesn’t actually know, because he hasn’t worked very much with Levesque in a creative capacity. He does believe that through other interactions, it’s possible to get a feel for a person’s creative process and how they think, which led Bischoff to these conclusions. However, even if Levesque isn’t a “big idea guy,” Bischoff thinks his experience will absolutely enhance the product.

“Is there anybody better to listen to an idea and build upon it, or listen to an idea that may be lacking in some of the really unique fundamentals that historically has made wrestling work — let’s just call that psychology, let’s just call it that — but is still pretty up to date on current product?” Bischoff asked. “Is there anybody better than Triple H? I don’t know. I don’t think so, I can’t imagine.”

“But I also can’t imagine that that’s gonna be Triple H’s gig full-time,” he continued. “I think he’ll be overseeing the creative. I don’t know that we’ll see Triple H sitting in a creative 12-hour riff session.”

For Bischoff, the fact that The Game is also serving as EVP of Talent Relations also suggests that his creative role could be necessarily limited.

“Talent relations … that’s fraught with a lot of opportunity and disaster, potentially, ” Bischoff said. “And then you got creative, which is a full-time job, man, you can’t part-time that. That’s part of the problem with Vince, he wasn’t in the room … Being in the room and in the process is what’s required.”

Bischoff, who was the creative director for “WWE SmackDown” in 2019, firmly believes that the creative in WWE is going to be better, no matter who is steering the ship.

“I would bet everything, and it’s not just because Triple H is in charge,” Bischoff said. “I think if Bruce [Prichard] would have been put in charge, or Stephanie [McMahon] would have jumped back in it, or Ed Koskey, there’s a name you don’t hear much anymore, could Ed Koskey do it? … Any one of those people could do that job, and any one of them would be a massive improvement, because each one of them have had to deal with the thing that’s held them back, and that’s the process.”

Yesterday’s episode of “WWE Raw” was Levesque’s first official show in the driver’s seat, and it was received well by the likes of former WWE referee Jimmy Kordearas.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit “Strictly Business” and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts