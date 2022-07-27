“WWE Raw” this week was the first with Triple H in charge of the creative following Vince McMahon’s resignation from his various roles due to investigations into alleged bad behavior. Veteran 20+ year WWE referee Jimmy Korderas was critical of one aspect of Monday’s outing, admitting “some other things didn’t quite click,” despite being positive about the show in general.

Korderas had praised the flow of the show earlier this week, particularly for the “subtle changes” that WWE made with how the show ran, and he did praise the opening segment, which saw Logan Paul and The Miz brawling. There were no entrances for either man, and that was reportedly done because WWE wanted to ensure that boos from the live crowd weren’t shown on television towards Paul.

“I like the way that ‘Raw’ started with Logan Paul and Miz right out of the gate brawling, and wondering, ‘what is going on here?'” he said. “Hot start, but did they need that second segment? That talk segment in the ring later on in the show? I don’t think so, it took me out of that match a little bit, too much talking.”

The segment in question saw Paul host his own talk show, Impaulsive TV, that featured Maryse making a surprise appearance. In the end, Maryse, Miz, and Ciampa ended up standing tall after the former WWE Champion dropped the celebrity with a Skull Crushing Finale.

“Maybe we could have just got a backstage interview with Logan Paul saying, ‘Hey, this Saturday at SummerSlam I’m gonna kick Miz’s ass,’ Mis says the same thing, I don’t think we needed Maryse in there.”

Paul and Miz will wrestle this Saturday at WWE SummerSlam. This will be Paul’s first singles match, with his only previous encounter taking place at WWE WrestleMania 38 where he teamed with The Miz in a winning effort against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Despite the build that WWE has given to this particular match, Korderas admitted that their second segment changed his feelings for it, “I’m not looking forward to it now.”

