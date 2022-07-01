Matt Hardy was a pioneer of tag team wrestling during the Attitude Era, which took the whole WWE tag team division to a new level. Along with his brother Jeff, the Dudley Boyz, and Edge & Christian, Hardy competed in a series of death-defying high-risk matches that captured the imagination of fans all around the world.

“I think 2000 was a huge year for tag team wrestling because of the WrestleMania 2000 match, and also because of the TLC match at SummerSlam, the first TLC,” Hardy said on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. “Overall, I don’t know — the booking wasn’t taken as serious as I would’ve liked to have seen it taken. So, I don’t know if I can say it is the best year. I would say it is a big year because we stole shows on both major cards, the biggest cards of the year, on WrestleMania and SummerSlam. We rocked the house.”

The WrestleMania 2000 match involved the three tag teams competing in a “Triangle Ladder” Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship, which saw Edge & Christian become champions for the first time. The first-ever “Tables, Ladders & Chairs” Match between the three teams at SummerSlam saw Edge & Christian retain their titles.

Hardy believes that all six competitors were looked at differently during this era and that they were seen as the future of the business, but again said the booking was “unpredictable” and “nonsensical.” Hardy recalled getting six-digit royalty checks at the time, along with a guaranteed $75,000 a year, but ultimately made a lot more than that by the end of the year.

Hardy is currently performing for All Elite Wrestling along with his brother. Jeff, however, is currently suspended without pay by AEW following his DUI arrest earlier this month.

