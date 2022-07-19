Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are one of the biggest tag teams in the world of pro wrestling right now, simultaneously holding the ROH, AAA, and IWGP Tag Team Championships. It doesn’t seem as if the two are planning to stop anytime soon, either.

In an interview conducted by “Bleacher Report”, Wheeler and Harwood revealed which goals they still have left to accomplish in the world of pro wrestling. Wheeler said that he would like to defend the IWGP titles at the Tokyo Dome in Japan and the AAA titles in Mexico. He also revealed that he wants to go back to the UK to wrestle there since the duo hasn’t been there to compete in a long time. In terms of tag teams they would like to work with, Wheeler stated that he would like to face Impact tag teams Motor City Machine Guns and The Good Brothers, who reportedly are free agents after this weekend.

“We wrestled them once in 2019, I want to say in Japan, and it was one of my favorite matches ever, and the footage doesn’t exist. There’s still a lot I want to accomplish.”

Meanwhile, Harwood said that their biggest goal right now is to become the AEW Tag Team Champions once again, but for a longer reign than their last one. He added that he wants the two to be recognized as one of the greatest IWGP Tag Team Champions of all time by defending the titles against as many people as they possibly can. Furthermore, he wants to be able to help in rebuilding Ring of Honor, making it into a “viable promotion” by bringing in both old and new talent.

FTR won the AAA titles in October of last year against the Lucha Brothers, the ROH titles at Supercard of Honor in April from the Briscoes, and the IWGP titles from the United Empire at Forbidden Door in June.

Wheeler and Harwood began teaming with one another in 2014 while they were both in NXT. Known as “The Revival”, The pair were released from their WWE contracts during the April 10, 2020 mass releases. In May of that same year, they joined the AEW roster after attacking the Butcher and the Blade. That is when they aligned themselves with Tully Blanchard and dubbed themselves FTR.

