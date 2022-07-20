Goldberg recently joined the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” to talk about his days on the gridiron and his days in the ring, and with SummerSlam being less than two weeks away, the former World Heayweight Champion was asked to give his predictions on the main event featuring two opponents he’s all too familiar with: Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

“I gotta go Brock,” Goldberg said. “You never know what’s going to happen when Brock gets in the ring with anybody, let alone Roman. We’ve seen it a couple of times, but no matter how many times you’ve seen those two go at it, there’s always going to be something new, always going to be something exciting.”

Reigns and Lesnar last faced one another at WrestleMania 38, when it was Reigns who came out victorious and unified the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship in the process. Reigns won that fight clean, but Goldberg says that Lesnar has a reputation of unpredictability working in his favor.

“He’s like me, you never know when he’s going to explode or not,” Goldberg said. “Even though Roman’s the D-linemen, he went to Georgia Tech, and we have the close proximity going to school together. He choked me out last time I was in the ring. I have to get redemption from that, and I hope and pray that Brock chokes him unconscious.”

Goldberg was a stone’s throw away from Reigns when it comes to collegiate tenure. While Reigns did indeed graduate from Georgia Tech, Goldberg is a University of Georgia alumnus, and has noted he used to run into several WCW wrestlers while he was still sporting the shoulder pads for the Bulldogs in Atlanta. Goldberg also revealed in an earlier interview that he was still under contract with WWE despite his current match deal expiring with the company, and the WWE Hall of Famer has been making the media rounds to promote the release of his “WWE Legends” biography on A&E.

