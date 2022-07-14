The Rhodes family — Dusty, Cody, and Dustin Rhodes — have had quite the impact inside and outside of the ring in professional wrestling.

While on “The A2theK Wrestling Show”, current AEW Star and one-half of the Varsity Blondes, Griff Garrison, recalled a question from Cody that completely changed his habits in regards to eating.

“Cody pulled me aside and he said, ‘Hey, are you bulking right now?,'” Garrison said. “This is not to bash Cody. Cody is a great dude, I’m glad he said this to me … I said, ‘No. I mean, I guess I’m trying,’ and he’s like, ‘You’re getting a little bit of love handles on you,’ and I just immediately took that to heart, you know? I didn’t see that, and ever since he said that I’m like, ‘Okay, he said something, I need to get in check,’ because he was like, ‘Don’t take it the wrong way, you’re not fat. I promise you’re not fat, you’ve just got some love handles there.’

“… On Monday, we started this meal plan and a cut diet, and a workout regimen. Like, I’ll go like a month of cutting, maybe a month or two, just depends how it looks, and then a month or two of bulking.”

Garrison has not had much success in AEW to this point, but has received an AEW World Tag Team Championship opportunity alongside Varsity Blondes partner Brian Pillman Jr, the son of the late Brian Pillman, on the May 19th edition of AEW “Dynamite”. They failed to win, losing to the Young Bucks in about 11 and a half minutes. Garrison has had two singles matches on AEW “Dynamite” to date, walking away with two losses, one against Malakai Black and one against MJF.

Since beginning the health plan, Garrison is in noticeably better physical shape, which he has to thank Cody for. While Dustin remains in AEW, Cody has since left the company he helped start up in 2019 to go back to WWE where, since returning, he has remained undefeated. Cody has notched up wins against top WWE talent such as Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins, the latter of whom he beat in three back-to-back-to-back Premium Live Events. He is currently rehabbing an injury as Cody has a torn pectoral muscle, an injury he wrestled through during his final match against Rollins.

Cody has been in the business for over 15 years now but grew up around the business due to his father, Dusty Rhodes. He wrestled mainly from the late ’60s until the early ’90s, and again fairly often in the early 2000s. Dusty took on a very important role in “NXT” where he helped young talent find themselves, as many wrestlers today have credited Dusty for a lot of their success.

