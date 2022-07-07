One week after the news that he was leaving AEW, Alan Angels is making his debut in Impact Wrestling. The former Dark Order member will appear on tonight’s episode of “Impact on AXS TV”, in a title match against X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

Angels confirmed last week that his contract with AEW expired on June 30. He made it clear that he harbors no hard feelings toward the company or Tony Khan and said it was the best place he’s ever worked.

“I had a great time in AEW and would have loved to have stayed, but I am extremely excited for my future in pro wrestling,” Angels said in a post on social media. “I am 24 and I look at this as my wrestling career just beginning. Now I get to show everyone how good I really am.”

Bailey won the X-Division Championship at last month’s Slammiversary pay-per-view. He successfully defended the title against Trey Miguel at Impact’s Against All Odds event this past weekend.

Miguel is also set for action on tonight’s episode. He’ll go one-on-one against Laredo Kid.

Tonight’s episode will also feature a Knockouts World Championship #1 contender match between Deonna Purrazzo and Mia Yim. Purrazzo had a memorable 343-day reign as Knockouts Champion, which ended last October. Yim returned to Impact at the Under Siege event back in May. She was a free agent following her departure from WWE late in 2021.

The following line-up is announced for tonight’s episode:

Impact X-Division Championship Match: Alan Angels vs. Mike Bailey (c)

Impact Knockouts World Championship #1 Contender Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim

Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel

Black Taurus vs. PCO

Alisha will face Gisele Shaw on “Before The Impact” starting at 7:30 PM ET on Impact Plus, YouTube, and Facebook.

