Even though on a much smaller scale, Impact Wrestling’s ratings saw a shift akin to this week’s “Fyter Fest” edition of “AEW Dynamite.” Wrestlenomics received the numbers for this week’s episode of “Impact,” and the 7/14 episode of the program saw a slight drop in viewership with 114,000 viewers on average, a 4% decrease from last week’s program, the same percentage drop this week’s “Dynamite” experienced.

The key demographic, however, is a completely different story. The episode garnered an audience of 39,000 aged 18 to 49 and that is a 50% pop from last week. That gave the program’s P18-49 a 0.03 rating.

“Impact” is always on the lower end of the cable originals category, and this week the program came in at #134 for the P18-49 demographic. It ranked in at #155 for broadcast primetime, according to Showbuzz Daily.

It was the viewers “always watching” Big Brother on CBS that came in easily at #1 with a 0.71 rating for the evening.

Looking back a year, “Impact” is in a positive spot. The 7/15/2021 episode had an average viewership of 109,000, which 5% lower than this week’s number. The demographic rating for last year was a 0.02 P18-49 rating, which is also down from this week.

This week’s episode of “Impact” had it=s fair share of historical figures involved in the program as the show kicked off with the Motor City Machine Guns teaming up with Josh Alexander to defeat Eric Young and Violent By Design in six-man tag action. That was followed up by James Storm taking on Steve Marlin in singles action, but it was “The Cowboy” who suffered the loss after colliding into an exposed turnbuckle by Alexander. The star power continued with Mickie James, who took on Chelsea Green (and made out with her). “Hardcore Country” too suffered a loss under nefarious means when Green got the pinfall win with her feet on the ropes. The main event featured Honor No More defeating The Bullet Club after a distraction finish.

