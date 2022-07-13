The COVID-19 pandemic did a number on the pro wrestling industry in 2020, forcing several promotions to shut down for months (or even for good) while bigger promotions like AEW, Impact, and WWE were forced to run in empty arena (or the “ThunderDome”). But while fans are now back in the stands again, COVID is still an issue, something to which NORTH Wrestling can attest.

The independent promotion, based out of Newcastle Upon Tyne, England, released two tweets on Wednesday regarding COVID, days after the promotion ran a weekend show.

“Sadly, we’re getting reports of people testing positive for COVID-19, who were in attendance on Saturday,” NORTH tweeted. “It feels quite inevitable at this point — so please get tested if you were at the show. Let’s keep each other safe, especially if you’re attending any events this week!

“Obviously, tests aren’t free on the NHS anymore, but we picked up some at our local pharmacy, over the counter. You can follow current guidelines here.”

NORTH is not the first promotion to have dealt with COVID issues, even in 2022. Reports emerged a few weeks ago that AEW was having their own troubles regarding COVID, which caused changes to their “AEW Rampage” taping in Detroit. WWE reportedly was also struggling with COVID-related concerns back in April.

NORTH Wrestling’s Saturday show, called Party Til You Puke and emulating out of the Anarchy Brew Co. in Newcastle, notably featured former WWE star Scotty 2 Hotty taking on former Impact and Ring of Honor star Joe Hendry, with Hendry emerging victorious. The event also featured former WWE “NXT” star Axel Tischer (Alexander Wolfe), who lost to former World Of Sport wrestler Liam Slater in a match for Slater’s NORTH Championship.

