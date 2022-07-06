A good theme song will help a crowd get excited for a wrestler and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has one of the most recognizable WWE theme songs of all time.

While speaking with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart revealed an interesting note on Shawn Michaels’ theme.

“Back in my era, you know, we did Shawn Michaels’ Sexy Boy, me and my partner,” Hart said. “Here’s what happen — When they came to me, they said, ‘Look, we need to do a theme song for Shawn going to the ring.’ So we let Sherri [Martel] sing it, you know, about ‘sexy boy’. So when she left, then Vince said, ‘Look, you need to get Shawn to the studio’. I said, ‘Shawn, we’ve got to put your voice on it’. He goes, ‘Ah, I can’t sing’. I said, ‘I promise ya, I’ll make you sing.'”

“So we went in, we knocked it out in about an hour’s time. I had to sing the backup going ‘sexy boy’ because we didn’t have girl singers on that particular track. That’s me, and I had to triplet it — three times, going, ‘sexy boy’.”

Michaels first used the theme song known as ‘Sexy Boy’ in 1992, with WWE Hall of Fame Manager Sherri Martel being originally featured as the vocals. Following the change in music, Michaels was turned into a star, winning the now-defunct European Championship once, the Intercontinental Championship on three occasions, the Tag Team Championships three times, and achieving his boyhood dream by winning the WWE Championship three times for a combined total of 396 days.

In 1998, prior to WrestleMania IVX, Michaels suffered a very serious back injury that prevented him from competing in a WWE ring. About four years later, Michaels made his in-ring return at SummerSlam 2002, defeating former D-Generation X stablemate Triple H in a Unscantioned match. In Michaels’ second match back, almost three months later, Michaels defeated Booker T, Chris Jericho, RVD, Kane, and Triple H in the first-ever Elimination Chamber to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Michaels would hold on to that title for 28 days before dropping it back to Triple H.

In his second stint with the company which lasted from 2002 until 2010, Michaels was also able to win Tag Team gold two more times, once alongside his nemesis at the time, John Cena, and once alongside Triple H as D-Generation X. Michaels was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on WrestleMania 27 weekend, one year after losing to The Undertaker in his retirement match. Michaels would be inducted a second time, this time, being inducted alongside Triple H, Road Dogg, X-Pac, and Chyna, who passed away on April 20th, 2016, as D-Generation X.

