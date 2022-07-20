Just hours before Wednesday night’s episode of “Dynamite”, AEW announced a late change to the card.

AEW announced on its Twitter account that Leila Grey is not medically cleared to wrestle on the show. TBS Champion Cargill, Kiera Hogan, and Grey were scheduled to face the trio of Athena, Kris Statlander, and Willow Nightingale on “Dynamite”.

AEW’s tweet went on to explain that Cargill’s publicist Stokely Hathaway negotiated that in the event one of his trio wasn’t cleared he would choose two members of the opposing team for a tag team match. As a result, the match will now be Cargill and Hogan vs. Athena and Nightingale.

Grey has been filling the role of “Interim Baddie” in support of Cargill and Hogan since an injury sidelined Red Velvet last month. Grey aligned with them after she lost a TBS Championship match to Cargill earlier this month. After a brief consultation with Hathaway, Grey helped Cargill and Hogan beat up Athena and Statlander after the match.

Cargill and Hogan have been slow to accept Grey’s involvement in their group. On an episode of “Dynamite” earlier this month, Hathaway officially introduced Grey as an “Interim Baddie”. Both Cargill and Hogan snubbed Grey’s offer of a handshake and refused to listen to Hathaway’s explanation of why he decided to add her to their ranks. Cargill told Hathaway it would be “his ass” if Grey doesn’t live up to expectations.

Tonight’s match will be Cargill’s first in-match encounter with Athena, who has been chasing a title match against Cargill for weeks. Cargill defeated Nightingale to retain her TBS Championship on the special “Road Rager” episode of “Rampage” last month. Cargill’s undefeated streak to begin her pro wrestling career in AEW recently surpassed 500 days, drawing comparisons to Asuka’s undefeated streak in WWE, which stretched to more than 914 days before she lost to Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania 34.

