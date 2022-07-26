WWE “SmackDown” Women’s Champion Liv Morgan gave an insight about how the WWE locker room reacted since Vince McMahon’s retirement.

As noted, the former WWE CEO announced his retirement on Friday, July 22 following midcoduct allegations. Since the news, there have been several backstage reactions to Vince McMahon’s retirement as well as his backstage behavior.

While speaking with the Mirror, Morgan revealed that while everyone was shocked, but still excited to work with Stephanie and Nick Khan.As noted, on Monday, it was annouced that Paul Levesque (fka Triple H) would be assuming all responsibilities related to WWE’s creative.

“We were all shocked. And it felt sudden. But we all owe so much to Vince. So if he felt like it was time, then it was time. We’re also excited to be working with Stephanie and Nick [Khan, the other co-CEO). Stephanie was born into this business, so there’s literally no one better for the job than her. We’re all so excited and we’re just ready to go to work. We’re all just ready to take it to the next level.”

This Saturday, July 30, Morgan is set to defend the “SmackDown” Women’s Title against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam. The premium event will take place in Nashville, TN at the Nissan Stadium.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]