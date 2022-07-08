Mick Foley wrestled what seemed like his last WrestleMania match in 2000 before ultimately returning back to the ring at the Royal Rumble in 2004. One match from Foley’s second run with the company that’s well-remembered is his first ‘Mania match back when he and The Rock, a tag team known as “The Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection”, took on Randy Orton, Batista, and Ric Flair — a group also involving Triple H that was known as Evolution — at WrestleMania 20. Evolution walked away from the three-on-two handicap match with the victory, however, that would not be the end of the road for Foley.

On “Foley is Pod“, WWE Hall of Famer and former three-time World Champion Mick Foley discussed his involvement in the handicap match at WrestleMania 20.

“I can’t watch the match,” Foley said. “Ric Flair, he feels like it was a really good match. He says [it is], and I’m like, ‘Ric, I can’t watch it. I can’t watch’. He said something, ‘You were great. You were great’ … “I lost all my confidence, and I go from being this guy who had been the three-time WWE Champion, and I just become somebody who, in my mind, doesn’t belong out there.”

Following the three-on-two handicap match at WrestleMania, 20, Foley did not let that loss of confidence stop him from performing in front of fans, as he would wrestle 16 more matches for WWE since, competing in his last wrestling match when he was a participant in the Royal Rumble in 2012. Foley had a hand in eliminating Primo, Epico, and Justin Gabriel from the match and lasted over six and a half minutes before being eliminated by Cody Rhodes.

Following this return to the ring in 2004, Foley did not just stay in WWE, however. From early 2009 until late 2010, Foley wrestled 22 matches for Impact Wrestling, then known as “TNA”, even winning the “TNA” World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Sting in a Steel Cage Match for the title. His “TNA” World Heavyweight Championship would end up being his longest reign with a World Championship, clocking in at 63 days. While there, Foley also won the “TNA” Legend’s Championship, a title he held for 26 days.

Foley was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 and has had on-screen roles since, mainly appearing on “Monday Night Raw” as the GM of the red brand during the relaunch of the brand split in 2016.

