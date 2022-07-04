Mick Foley has become synonymous with being a master of the hardcore style of wrestling, originally making a name for himself as Cactus Jack.

While on “Foley is Pod”, former three-time WWE Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley revealed which violent match he believes is the best match he’s ever competed in.

“Backlash [2004 against Randy Orton] is number one for me,” Foley said. “[Triple H] and me at the Rumble 2000 is either two or three.”

Foley, under the Cactus Jack persona, took on then Intercontinental Champion Randy Orton at Backlash 2004 in an attempt to take the title from Orton in a brutal No Holds Barred, Falls Count Anywhere Match. Orton picked up the win and retained the championship after over 23 minutes of intense action when Orton hit Foley with an RKO onto a wooden bat that was wrapped in barbed wire.

The Backlash match against Orton was Foley’s first singles match since No Way Out 2000, over four years prior to the hardcore match. At No Way Out 2000, Foley unsuccessfully took on Triple H in a Hell in a Cell Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

At the Pay-Per-View prior to No Way Out, Foley took on Triple H at the Royal Rumble in 2000, which was a Street Fight for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, this being the second match Foley mentioned. Foley ultimately did not walk out of the match victorious, losing in almost 27 minutes, however, fans still remember this match as being one of the most memorable of Foley’s career.

The last time Foley wrestled was in the Royal Rumble 2012, where he and Santino Marella had a spot where Foley’s Mr. Socko had a staredown with Marella’s Cobra. Foley ended up lasting over six and a half minutes before being eliminated by Cody Rhodes. Foley’s last singles match came in October of 2010 when he defeated Ric Flair in a Last Man Standing match on Impact Wrestling TV.

Foley entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 following his 20+ year career under different personas such as Cactus Jack, Mankind, and Dude Love.

