All-day long, the wrestling world has been reacting to the latest bombshell report dropped by the Wall Street Journal, which revealed that former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon had allegedly paid $12 million in hush money to cover up three instances of affairs/sexual misconduct involving former WWE talent or contractors. Among those to comment on the allegations is current Impact star Mickie James.

The former 4-time Impact Knockouts Champion took to Twitter in an attempt to provide some levity to the situation.

“No wonder I never got that raise…” James said before posting a shrug emoji, with a gif of her saying “What?” thrown in for good measure.

No wonder I never got that raise… 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/fN65ebfmTh — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) July 8, 2022

James, who has had two stints with WWE during her career, has had her share of controversial moments with WWE. Following her second release from the company in 2021, James revealed that WWE had sent her belongings back in a garbage bag; the ensuing outrage over WWE’s treatment of her and other former female talents, who told similar stories to James’, led to the firing of Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano. James had appeared to patch things up with WWE before her post today, having participated in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match this past January as Knockout’s Champion.

Despite the new allegations against him and reports of talents being concerned over his handling of the situation, things appear to be business as usual for McMahon, who maintains control of WWE’s on-screen product. He is reportedly in Fort Worth, Texas for tonight’s episode of “Friday Night SmackDown”, where he will oversee the show, and other reports have him prepared to fly out to Vancouver, British Columbia next week to meet with John Cena regarding potential appearance for the WWE/film star at a future big event either this year or next year.

