From the moment that Miro debuted in AEW, fans have been questioning when Lana would be joining him, and the former TNT Champion told “WhatCulture Wrestling” that “you never know.”

Lana is currently “really focused” on other projects such as her popular website, which brought in almost $20,000 worth of subscriptions in the first 24 hours alone. She has also been working in the movie business, which has seen her star alongside Bruce Willis in the past, and because of that, she’s “really, really busy.”

“I think me and CJ [Lana] have always been money since the beginning,” he said. “We’ve done this everywhere. We’ve gone from reality shows to other professional wrestling television shows … even “Drop The Mic,” we’ve done rapping shows and stuff like that.”

The duo always proved to be a hit during their time together in WWE, with the partnership initially beginning in “WWE NXT” and then continuing on the main roster. While they had times working apart as well, most notably during the storyline when Lana married Bobby Lashley, they were predominantly shown as an on-screen pair.

“I know that this always works. But in my mind, the Redeemer’s mind, his wife is always there, so it’s a no-brainer for my gorgeous wife to join my team eventually,” he teased.

Lana was initially released by WWE back in June 2021 alongside several other WWE Superstars, and since that point, she has not been involved in the wrestling business. Her last match took place when working for WWE on an episode of “Raw” where she teamed up with Naomi in a losing effort against Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose.

She had originally been announced to be returning to action for the debut show of the new WES promotion, which was set to have an event in Nottingham, England at the start of June. Lana was expected to be going one-on-one with another former WWE Superstar, Nia Jax, but the event ended up being postponed to July 9. Lana is no longer on the advertisement for the show, with Jax now set to face a mystery opponent.

