Mandy Rose didn’t pull any punches in a promo segment on this week’s “NXT 2.0” episode. While pointing out that she was about to set an impressive milestone in her NXT Women’s Title reign, Rose seemingly mocked Paige’s WWE departure.

“Tomorrow, I become the fourth longest-reigning Women’s Champion in NXT history,” Rose said. “Goodbye Bayley, goodbye Charlotte, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. And tomorrow, thank you Paige, but toodaloo to you too, honey.”

Paige, the inaugural NXT Women’s Champion, held the title for 273 days from June 2013 to April 2014 until she was called up to WWE’s main roster. Thereafter, Charlotte, who won a tournament to crown a new champion, held the title for 258 days from May 2014 to February 2015.

Asuka and Shayna Baszler remain the two longest-reigning NXT Women’s Champions in history. While Asuka held the title for 522 days, Baszler was champion for 416 days (over two reigns) in 2018-2019. Io Shirai is the third longest-reigning champion, holding the title for 304 days from June 2020 to April 2021.

Rose, who has held the title for 272 days, will surpass Paige on Wednesday, and potentially surpass Shirai by September.

As reported earlier, Rose vs. Stark for the title has been confirmed for NXT’s “Heatwave” special episode on August 16. Stark became the No. 1 contender to Rose’s title by winning a 20-Woman Battle Royal last week, in her return match since tearing her ACL last October.

Meanwhile, Paige is currently a free agent following the expiration of her WWE contract earlier this month. She has been announced for several upcoming events, including Starrcast V this SummerSlam Weekend at Nashville, TN. While there is uncertainty over her in-ring return, Paige has welcomed the idea of a potential match against a top AEW star. Paige was forced to retire in 2018 due to a neck injury.

