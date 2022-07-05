The WWE and the UFC both held events this past Saturday in Las Vegas, with WWE Money in the Bank taking place from the MGM Grand Garden Arena and UFC 276 taking place at the T-Mobile Arena.

The UFC is notorious for doing big shows in Las Vegas and WWE’s attempt at hosting a major event in the city saw Theory close out the show as the new “Mr. Money in the Bank.” Following the event, Vince and Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, Nick Khan, and Pat McAfee went across the street and were featured front row as they watched the ongoing UFC 276 pay-per-view.

While they were in attendance, UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya entered the octagon for his main event fight against Jared Cannonier by paying homage to recent WWE Hall of Fame inductee The Undertaker. Adesanya made his way to the octagon sporting a hat and urn similar to one “The Deadman” used throughout his historic career.

On the latest episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” the “SmackDown” Commentator described what it was like watching Adesanya’s entrance while sitting next to the McMahon family.

“I’m sitting there and the obvious question is ‘Did you guys know this was coming? Did we just so happen to be here when one of these things happened?’ I don’t think they knew that was coming,” McAfee said. “I’m not saying they were upset about it though, I think they loved that it was happening.”

“At one point I actually looked at Vince and was like ‘Hey, you should think about f*cking doing this, seems like a pretty cool thing,’ got a big pop out of him. I guess [Israel Adesanya] is a big WWE fan, we were honored to be over there and got a chance to sit directly behind his corner.”

Since imitating The Undertaker, Adesanya has been on the record stating that he’d love to try his hand in the WWE someday. The current Middleweight Champion would be attempting to follow in the footsteps of other original MMA stars turned WWE wrestlers, including Ken Shamrock and Ronda Rousey.

