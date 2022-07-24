David Arquette has had a very strange career in professional wrestling, winning a World Championship before even being properly trained in the ring.

While on “Insight with Chris Van Vliet”, AEW Star Peter Avalon revealed how training actor and entertainer David Arquette in pro wrestling went.

“I was the head trainer at the United Wrestling Wrestle Center,” Avalon said. “… I was recommended to David … I had a voicemail from David Arquette and I thought it was a rib at first … We scheduled a time for him to come down to the Wrestle Venter in Oxnard. He came down two or three times. The very first time, I made him puke, man — I made his a** puke. I wasn’t trying to just, you know — it was rough and it was hot.”

Arquette won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in 2000, a decision that many look upon today as rather questionable due to his not being a wrestler at the time. In 2010, Arquette guest-hosted on “Monday Night Raw” and teamed with Alex Riley to take on Randy Orton, with Orton walking away with the victory in what was Arquette’s first match since 2000.

Years later, Arquette got in the ring again to train with Avalon to compete as a serious competitor, and from 2018 until 2021 Arquette competed in 21 matches, even attempting to defeat then champion Nick Gage for the GCW Title in one of those matches. Arquette has also competed against talents such as Jungle Boy, Ethan Page, and Colt Cabana. Arquette decided to try his hand in pro wrestling yet again after suffering a heart attack before his return to the ring in 2018.

Avalon discussed what he believes pro wrestling has done for the former WCW Champion.

“It’s great that I was able to be a part of his story of redemption, but also, a part of his story of saving his life,” Avalon said. “The wrestling was a part of getting him healthy. It was a part of it, just a part of what he had started to do, but he had a heart attack not too soon before that, so it’s like, getting fit and all the stuff he was doing, wrestling was a part of that and it helped save his life.”

Arquette most recently wrestled in July 2021 at an indie event, winning in a two-on-one handicap match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit “Insight” with Chris Van Vliet and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]