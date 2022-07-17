The most recent set of AEW “Dark” tapings took place in Orlando over the weekend, and it may have potentially spoiled the main event of the upcoming Ring of Honor pay-per-view, “Death Before Dishonor”.

Eagled-eye fans noticed that Jonathan Gresham appeared without his ROH World Championship during his match against Jordan Oasis, marking the first time The Octopus has been seen without his title on AEW and ROH programming. This could indicate that he could be losing his title at this Saturday’s pay-per-view, especially if this episode of “Dark” is scheduled to air on YouTube after his title defense against Claudio Castagnoli.

Two weeks ago on “Rampage”, Gresham turned heel on Lee Moriarty and officially joined Tully Blanchard Enterprises alongside Tully Blanchard, The Gates of Agony, and Brian Cage. This led to a title match between Moriarty and Gresham at “Rampage Fyter Fest: Night Two” this past Friday, which ultimately saw Gresham retaining his title. After the match, Castagnoli came down to the ring and got in Gresham’s face to ignite their feud.

It should be noted that there is a possibility that the episode of “Dark” will air ahead of the event, so there is a chance that this is all just one big coincidence or a way to get people talking about the show.

Death Before Dishonor takes place on July 23 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. Here is the current card for the event:

* Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship

* Samoa Joe (c) vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH World Television Championship

* Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Championship

* FTR (c) vs. The Briscoes for the ROH Tag Team Championships in a 2 Out Of 3 Falls Match

* Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Serena Deeb for the ROH Women’s World Championship

