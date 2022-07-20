Ricky Starks might be a great singles wrestler, but throughout the majority of his AEW career, he has been putting a lot of focus on tag team wrestling as a member of Team Taz. Despite this, he says he currently has no real interest in working against The Briscoes right now.

The former Ring Of Honor Tag Team Champions are often considered to be one of the best teams in the business right now, with a lot of people hoping to share the ring with them. While they are not contracted to AEW and have not appeared on any AEW shows as of this writing, they have been booked for both of the ROH events that Tony Khan has been in charge of. Most recently, they have been booked to face FTR at the upcoming ROH Death Before Dishonor show.

Even though there is a lot of interest in them, during an exclusive Wrestling Inc. interview with Nick Hausman, Starks admitted, “they’ve never crossed my mind” when it comes to possibly facing them in the ring.

“I like watching The Briscoes, but I just never thought of wanting to get into the ring because I’ve been so hyper-focused on me and myself and Hobbs and different stuff like that,” he said. “I haven’t had the time to really have these dream matches with tag teams come into play yet.”

There are plenty of AEW stars booked to be part of the upcoming ROH PPV, with the likes of Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, and Samoa Joe set to be in action, but Starks is not on the card. He admitted that there is “nothing right now” in terms of conversations about him being involved with ROH, but he “definitely will be watching out of support. That means paying for it, I don’t want it for free.”

Starks had the opportunity to capture the AEW Tag Team Championships on AEW “Dynamite” last week in the main event as he and Hobbs teamed up to take on The Young Bucks and Swerve In Our Glory. Despite the best efforts of the Team Taz stars, it would be Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland who won the titles, pinning Starks to make their goal a reality.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]