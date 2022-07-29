WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James responded to CM Punk’s comments while a guest on the July 28 edition of Busted Open Radio.

As noted, during a recent interview with the “Absolute Geek” podcast, CM Punk compared the manner in which WWE handled the recent walkouts of Sasha Banks and Naomi to that of Brock Lesnar.

“I’ll put it to you like this – people are going to be real fu—g mad about this, but f–k it,” Punk said. “Mercedes [Sasha Banks] and Trinity [Naomi] leave, and they announce on SmackDown that ‘Gosh darn, we’re so disappointed in them, they really let our fans down.’ Brock [Lesnar] splits, comes back obviously, I think he worked the show [SmackDown], but where was Michael Cole saying ‘Man, Brock Lesnar really let these fans down?’”

“I walked out, they went on TV and they called me a quitter. What’s changed?” Punk asked. “What’s the difference? You’re gonna attack these two poor f—-ing women because they kinda had enough and walked? They got bigger balls than everybody there. So what’s changed, you know? There’s nothing much that’s changed. “There’s people that talk about it and there’s people that do it. The people who lick the boots and have the audacity to go on live television and say that about those two women? They’re f—-ng cowards and bootlickers. That s–t is ridiculous. Why didn’t they do it for Brock? They did it for me, you know?”

During Busted Open Radio, Road Dogg spoke about how comparing Sasha and Naomi’s situation to Brock Lesnar’s is not fair. The former lead writer of the “SmackDown” brand also said that Punk is just trying to make the WWE look like the devil.

“Only in WWE, do you get to go, ‘No, I don’t like that’ and walk away,” said James. “I’m including Brock in that as well. Like I know he came back. I don’t know what conversation was held, but you know. I also imagine everyone on social media jumping right to — CM Punk as well, let me throw his name in there to start some social media buzz. He jumped right to, “Oh how come they didn’t do the same to Brock Lesnar like they did to Sasha and Naomi.’ I think it was a totally different — it’s apples and oranges, you can’t compare the two. It’s not fair to compare the two. Anything to make the WWE the devil, especially on Twitter.

“It’s not applicable. Don’t bring it up CM Punk. Do you know what I mean? I think that’s virtue signaling like I’m going to say this, ‘Why aren’t they equal to the women?’ Well, look it’s not the same, so it’s not fair to make it the same.”

On the July 22 edition of “SmackDown,” Lesnar reportedly walked out of the show and was said to be “pissed off.” His walkout was said to be in response to Vince McMahon’s retirement announcement. Lesnar would eventually return and close out the episode of “SmackDown, “unlike Naomi and Banks, who never came back, after walking out of the arena at the start of the May 16 edition of WWE “Raw.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]