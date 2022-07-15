If you were hoping for more information to muddy the waters when it comes to the WWE status of Sasha Banks and Naomi, you’ve got it. PWInsider received details regarding a fan survey that WWE sent out, in which the company claims to be seeking opinions on its current crop of talent, specified by name. Two names on that list are Banks and Naomi.

The survey has fans base their opinions off specific talent using the following parameters of judgement:

One of my Favorites

Very Good

Good

Fair

Poor

Unfamiliar

This survey comes after PWInsider recently received word that Sasha Banks and Naomi were removed from the company’s internal roster. It was Raj Giri who initially reported that Sasha Banks was released from the company last month, but no official word ever came from WWE confirming Banks’ or Naomi’s exit. The two are still listed on the roster page at WWE.com, and their inclusion in the survey could be a sign that they are still under contract, though that has likewise not been confirmed.

Naomi expressed thoughts on social media that seemingly referred to her status, writing “Anything that cost you YOUR peace is TOO expensive,” attributing the quote to “Unknown.” She also shared another quote on her Instagram story that read “The moment you put a stop to people taking advantage of you and disrespecting you, is when they define you as difficult, selfish, or crazy. Manipulators hate boundaries.”

Banks, on the other hand, has gone radio silent on social media since her and Naomi walked out on the May 16 episode of “WWE Raw.” Photos of her with a new look have been posted on several occasions via other accounts, but “The Boss” has been announced for a new appearance at C2E2 in Chicago this August and is reportedly on tap for more, similar appearances. For the C2E2 event, Banks is listed as “Mercedes Varnado, ‘Sasha Banks,'” and is promoted as having played Koska Reeves in “The Mandalorian.”

