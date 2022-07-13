As noted, Sasha Banks will be doing an autograph signing this August at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) — her first wrestling-related appearance since she and fellow tag partner, Naomi, walked out of an episode of WWE “Raw” two months ago. But what about Naomi? Well, it may not be as big as an autograph signing, but the former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion took to Twitter earlier today with a message that hints at her apparent issues with WWE.

“Anything that cost you YOUR peace is TOO expensive. — Unknown,” Naomi wrote, and this isn’t the first time she has taken to social media and seemingly reacted to the situation. An Instagram story that Naomi posted earlier this weekend included the comment, “The Moment you put a stop to people taking advantage of you and disrespecting you, is when they define you as difficult, selfish, or crazy. Manipulators hate boundaries.”

This is just the latest proof via social media that the issues between Naomi and WWE continue on. The woman who has a knack for making the WWE Universe “feel the glow” recently adjusted her description on Instagram to remove any WWE affiliation. Instead, it simply refers to Naomi now as a “professional wrestler” with links to her Twitter and Tik Tok pages.

Furthermore, recent reports all point to Naomi and Sasha Banks severing ties with WWE sooner rather than later. Naomi and Banks have reportedly been removed from WWE’s internal roster, and “Fightful Select” notes that WWE Creative is operating under the assumption that Banks is done with the company.

Other reports from months ago claimed that Naomi’s deal with WWE would be coming up shortly even though the two sides were working on a new contract. It is believed those talks ended following Naomi and Banks’ walkout and subsequent suspension without pay. Former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide later suggested that both Naomi and Banks’ contracts were expiring at the same time over the Summer.

WWE has yet to confirm or deny the departures of Sasha Banks and Naomi.

