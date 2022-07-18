It turns out Fuego Del Sol’s cryptic tweet Friday night was in reference to his new AEW character and look.

The tweet, which read “Change is going to come,” had fueled speculation regarding Del Sol’s future with AEW. Besides the tweet, the masked wrestler blacked out his profile and header photo and removed all mentions of AEW from his handle.

Change is going to come. — Fuego Del Sol (@FuegoDelSol) July 16, 2022

Later on Saturday, Del Sel shared a photo of himself wearing a darker mask instead of brighter colors, as seen below. According to fans who attended the “AEW Dark” tapings in Orlando, FL, Del Sol was sporting the mask in his match against Aria Daivari.

Del Sol was also not his usual cheery self in the match against Daivari, which would indicate a change to his gimmick.

The 26-year-old Del Sol signed with AEW nearly a year ago, on the back of a storyline on “Rampage” where he had to defeat Miro to win a contract. Despite his loss, AEW President Tony Khan handed a contract to Sammy Guevara for Del Sol to sign.

Since that debut angle, Del Sol has been a regular fixture on AEW’s two YouTube shows. His last televised match came on the July 6 episode of “AEW Dynamite” where himself, Bear Country & Leon Ruffin lost to The Acclaimed & The Gunn Club in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

As noted earlier, the “Dark” tapings over the weekend at Universal Studios saw the debuts of two former WWE NXT stars – Parker Boudreaux (Harland) and Cole Karter (Two Dimes). While Bordeaux prevailed in his debut against Serpentico, Karter defeated Mike Orlando. Bordeaux was introduced as the newest member of Daivari’s Trust Busters stable. It’s unknown when the matches will air, but you can click here for full spoilers of the tapings that also included matches from notable names such as ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham, Max Caster, and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]